expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

College Hoops Bracket Contest

Published 10:39 am Friday, March 12, 2021

 

 

Print Article

News

Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

News

Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4

Education

UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call

News

Snow, heavy rain, hail, tornado warnings in Minnesota

News

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Health

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

News

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Mower County

NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident

Education

Opportunity of a lifetime

Mower County

Center Stage

Local Government

Jail dealing with high number of inmates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

Mower County

Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13

Mower County

SEMAC announces April 1 grant application deadline

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Mower County

Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

News

Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’

Agriculture

South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year

Mower County

Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute