expand
Ad Spot
Contests
Community Calendar
Classifieds
Buy Photos
Weather
Services
About Us / Contact Us
Policies / Terms of Use
Send: News tip
Send: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Birthday announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Send: Anniversary announcement
Get Free Daily News Emails!
Subscribe
E-Edition
March 12, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Spotlight
Progress 2021
Austin Living
Special Sections
College Hoops Bracket Contest
Published 10:39 am Friday, March 12, 2021
Print Article
Latest Local News
Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions
6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4
UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19
Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call
Latest Courts & Crime
6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call
Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident
Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant
Man charged with soliciting child
Latest Stories
Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions
6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
Packers advance athletes to state in six events in swimming and diving
Riddle nets a hat trick as Bruins beat Wilderness
Southland withstands Hayfield’s push in big win on the road
Special Section
More special sections
News
Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
News
Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4
Education
UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call
News
Snow, heavy rain, hail, tornado warnings in Minnesota
News
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Health
Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien
News
Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
Mower County
NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident
Education
Opportunity of a lifetime
Mower County
Center Stage
Local Government
Jail dealing with high number of inmates
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Man charged with soliciting child
Mower County
Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13
Mower County
SEMAC announces April 1 grant application deadline
Agriculture
FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll
Mower County
Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze
News
Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’
Agriculture
South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year
Mower County
Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Spotlight
Obituaries
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Austin Daily Herald