Best Of Mower County

April 22, 2021
Published 3:08 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021
Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing
Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge
Minnesota patients 16 and up can schedule vaccination for COVID-19
Senior Living: Fitness made easy
Man pleads guilty to using force to have sex with underage victim
Man pleads guilty to using force to have sex with underage victim
Chauvin guilty on 3 counts
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
Warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting child
Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen
Magicians edge out Bruins in a shootout
Hendrickson strikes out 14 as Vikings take down Blossoms
Nelsen homers as Rebels down Lyle-Pacelli softball team
Austin softball team can’t keep up hot start in Rochester Mayo
Growing Pains: Packers struggle to get going in loss to Spartans
News
Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing
News
Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge
Health
Minnesota patients 16 and up can schedule vaccination for COVID-19
Mower County
Senior Living: Fitness made easy
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Man pleads guilty to using force to have sex with underage victim
Mower County
Owlet is 300th raptor rescue for Nature Center
Agriculture
Star on the state stage
Local Government
Council approves due diligence on market rate housing proposal for old YMCA site
Agriculture
FFA Spotlight: Co-Leader Kim Schechinger
Mower County
Golfers get early jump on the links thanks to mild spring
Health
Mower reports 50 cases active
Mower County
More funding available to seal unused wells
Mower County
Austin Audubon hosting Earth Day walks
Health
Blood donation opportunity coming in May
Mower County
2 more Bing-Oh! Spring winners
Mower County
Reporting fish die-offs helps the DNR and others respond when needed
Breaking News
Chauvin guilty on 3 counts
News
Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93
Business
AU board reduces impact of high gas prices
News
Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury
Health Updates
Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot
Crime, Courts & Emergencies
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
Health Updates
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million
Health
Institute researchers find new cancer driver in cells
