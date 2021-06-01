Advertise with Us

expand
Want to reach a highly educated and affluent audience in Austin and the surrounding communities? We’re not just a newspaper anymore, keep reading to see all the amazing things we can do to lead customers to your business.

Through our integrated network of products and services we can target your market by lifestyle, interest or any other criteria to guarantee an audience that’s both looking for your message and waiting to act on it. Whatever your preference, Herald Media has a marketing solution to meet the needs of your organization.

We offer advertising options in print newspapers, magazines, online newspapers, targeted digital, email newsletters, website design and more.

Download the traditional Herald media kit.
Download Targeted Digital to reach your customers who aren’t on the Herald website.
Download Austin Living and Albert Lea Magazine media kit.
Download website design investment structure.

Meet our marketing consultants!
Drop us an email or give us a call to find out how we can help you.

Heather Biwer • 507-434-2222 • heather.biwer@austindailyherald.com
Heather Biwer has been a Marketing Specialist with the Austin Daily Herald since March of 2019. Heather is a graduate of Austin High School and attended Riverland Community College. She was a Special Education Paraprofessional for 19 years. Heather is a member of the Kiwanis Club and does as much volunteering as she can, including BINGO for the Eagles while raising money for the Childrens Hat & Coat program through the schools. Heather is very active with her four adult children, their significant others and grand-daughter. She loves all the family time spent and memories shared. Heather specializes in the Austin Living Magazine and creating ads for our hometown and small town businesses.

Brenda Landherr • 507-434-2225 • brenda.landherr@austindailyherald.com

Brenda Landherr has been a Marketing Specialist with the Austin Daily Herald since 2011. Brenda is a graduate from Le Roy-Ostrander High School. She is the past owner of Brenda’s Market in Rose Creek for 24 years and the business is still going. She has been married for 39 years and has 2 children, married with 4 Grandchildren. She is an active member of the Ambassadors of Austin Area Chamber of Commerce and is the current Vice President. Brenda strives on customer service and is very knowledgeable about our targeted digital marketing we offer and would love to share how we can make your business grow with a good marketing plan.

 

 

