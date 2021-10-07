Victor “Bill” Himmler, Jr., 89

Victor William Himmler, Jr (Bill) age 89 of Austin, MN passed away on September 26, 2021 at Quail Ridge Assisted Living in Pocatello, ID.

Bill was born January 10, 1932 to Victor and Sylvia (Schroeder) Himmler in Austin, MN; he was the oldest of two children, with Thomas Himmler being his younger brother. Bill graduated from High School in 1950 and joined the USAF enlisted service for 3 years, serving in Korea as a flight controller. After completing his service time, Bill went back home to Austin and attended the local junior college. During that time, he met his future wife, Charlotte at an Austin bowling alley. Bill and Charlotte were married August 27, 1955. They moved to West Des Moines, IA and after Bill graduated from Dana College; they adopted 2 sons, Kurt and Bruno. During that time, he also completed his flight training and earned his private pilot license. After spending a few years working for Standard Registries in Des Moines, they moved to Ottumwa, IA where he worked for John Morrell. In 1972, Bill and his family were transferred to Sioux Falls, SD, where he worked in the John Morrell Data Center for 17 years. In 1990, Bill and Charlotte moved to Independence, KY where they lived until 2018. Bill soon thereafter retired in 1994, but kept busy volunteering at the Cincinnati Nature Center and United Ministries.

Bill was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Florence, KY. He also sang with a Barbershop Quartet during his time in South Dakota.

Bill and Charlotte returned to their roots settling in at Cedars of Austin in July 2018. He had recently moved to Quail Ridge in Pocatello to be closer to family.

Bill is survived by his sons, Kurt Himmler (Honolulu, HI) and Bruno (Mary) Himmler (Pocatello, ID); grandchildren, Michelle (Drew) Kelley (Clinton, IA), Michael Leonard (Tinley Park, IL), William Himmler (Tinley Park, IL), Daniel Himmler (East Rutherford, NJ); great grandchildren, Owen and Dexter (Clinton, IA).

He is preceded in death by his parents in the 1980’s, and by his wife in 2019.

Bill was a dedicated husband and father who enjoyed golf, fishing and playing cards.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 am on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home with Pastor Madison Chelberg officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Mayer Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

