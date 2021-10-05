expand
October 5, 2021

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

By Daily Herald

Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Minnesota Management and Budget today announced an extended period for local governments to request federal COVID-19 recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Eligible cities and towns now have through Oct. 11 to request federal funds to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s announcement is a result of new federal reporting deadlines released Sept. 30.

“These ARP funds are a huge opportunity for local governments to address inequities and negative economic impacts in their communities and improve access to water and broadband infrastructure,” said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter. “We urge every city and town in the state to request these funds, and we hope this extended deadline will help make that happen.”

Local ARP funds are intended to help counties, cities, and towns respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and are available to be allocated for eligible projects through Dec. 31, 2024. There are 113 eligible cities and 568 eligible towns that have not yet requested a total of $18,014,183 in federal funds. The COVID-19 Response Accountability Office publishes lists of eligible local governments (https://mn.gov/mmb/covid-19-response-accountability-office/reports/american-rescue-plan-reports.jsp) that have and have not requested their ARP funds.

Minnesota cities, counties, and towns are eligible to receive an estimated $2.132 billion in Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as part of the ARP. Counties and 21 large cities received their ARP funds directly from the U.S. Treasury. The State of Minnesota is responsible for distributing federal ARP funds to another 2,613 eligible cities and towns.

Minnesota cities and towns that are ready to request their ARP funds or have questions are encouraged to visit mn.gov/mmb/crao or email CRAOffice.MMB@state.mn.us.

