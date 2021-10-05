expand
October 5, 2021

An outbreak at Sacred Heart Care Center as resulted in five members of the National Guard coming to assist. Herald file photo

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

By Daily Herald

Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Sacred Heart Care Center announced that it will no longer provide Medicare-certified home health agency services to community clients effective Nov. 30.

In a letter to the Herald, Sacred Heart Health Services Executive Director Chris Schulz said the decision to end the 36-year program was made after “prayerful and thoughtful consideration.”

“Over the past decade, Sacred Heart has done all that we could to meet the changing needs of older adults,” he said. “With heavy hearts, we have come to this decision due to several factors, including a complex government reimbursement model, unprecedented workforce challenges, and the reality of financial vulnerability of small Medicare certified home health agencies in Greater Minnesota.”

“The difficult decision to close Sacred Heart’s home health operation has been made with the care of those we serve and the needs of our staff in mind,” he continued. “We are committed to providing a seamless transition for all involved and are actively working with government regulatory agencies and providers in our region to find care for our clients and employment opportunities for our staff.”

Schulz noted that Sacred Heart’s adult day program, assisted living, and skilled nursing home are not affected by this decision and will continue “to provide quality care and support to those we serve.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to the many people who contributed their compassion, skills and services to Sacred Heart’s home health operations throughout the nearly four decades we have had the opportunity to serve older adults,” Schulz said.

Those with questions may contact Schulz at 507-433-1808.

