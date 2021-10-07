expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2021

Ronnie Stowell, Jr.

By Daily Herald

Published 3:48 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Ronnie Stowell, Jr.

Ronnie Stowell Jr. of Austin, MN, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at his home.

Ronnie was a one of a kind, crazy Austin Bruins hockey fan. He enjoyed going to hockey games, yelling, whistling, blowing the air horns and chirping at the refs for bad calls. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, football, pool, darts, and dirt track racing. He certainly never was afraid to speak his mind, no matter who was around, but would also be there any time you needed him. Ronnie left behind many broken hearts.

He is survived by his mother Suzanne Stowell of Austin, MN; father Ronald Stowell Sr. of Westminster, CO; former wife Susan Holt of Centennial, CO; son Ricky Stowell of Thornton, CO; former wife Sara Madison of Austin, MN; daughter Cassidy Stowell of Austin, MN; sister Renee’ (Joe) Toney of Greenwood Village, CO; uncle Jerry (Karen) Stowell of Austin, MN; uncle James (Jean) Wiseman of Merrill, WI; aunt Lorie Morgan of Winona, MN; uncle Steve (Darci) Wiseman of Austin, MN; aunt Carol Conner of Austin, MN; aunt Cheri (Ron) Brady of Austin, MN; numerous cousins, friends and co-workers.

Ronnie was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Robert and Beverly Stowell; maternal grandparents Daniel and Patricia Wiseman; aunt Mary Boysen; uncle David Wiseman; cousin John Wiseman.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Cornerstone Church in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at church. Lunch and fellowship will immediately follow the service. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

More News

Pacelli’s Koopal takes first in LARP

Austin girls swimmers fall to Rochester Mayo

Austin volleyball team swept by Spartans

Packer girls put up a fight in final home match of the season

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Albert Lea

Suspect arrested after bomb threat at Lakeview Elementary

Business

Groundbreaking held for new KSMQ broadcasting center

News

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

Education

Photos: Pacelli crowns 2021 Royalty

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Murder suspect makes first court appearance

Mower County

Hitting the road for fire safety

Blooming Prairie

BP man charged for over $6K in alleged fraudulent purchases

Local Government

Mayor proclaims Oct. 4 ‘SPAM Post 570 Day’

Albert Lea

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Business

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

Mower County

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

Agriculture

Craig Schaufler joins membership of American Angus Association

Business

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley to open under Penz Automotive Group

Mower County

Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new director of Family and Individual Counseling

News

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

News

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

News

Court of Appeals sets precedent for drainage ditch projects

News

Popular Boundy Waters wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Minnesota vet clinics are struggling to keep up

News

Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’

News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say