Packers place three in the top-25 at Ev Berg Invite

The Austin boys took ninth and the Austin girls took 10th at the Ev Berg Invite Owatonna Thursday.

Marissa Shute took 11th for the Packer girls and Joseph Garry took 23rd for the Packer boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lakeville North 47; 2. Rosemount 53; 3. Nova 91; 4. Owatonna 100; 5. Rochester Mayo 142; 6. Rochester Century 173; 7. Mankato West 206; 8. Northfield 218; 9. Austin 231; 10. Rochester John Marshall 241; 11. Albert Lea 267; 12. Winona 295; 13. ZMKW 381

Austin: Joseph Garry (23rd, 17:23.49); Thomas Herrick (28th, 17:34.24); Thomas Asmus (53rd, 18:05.29); Jackson Barry (62nd, 18:30.45); Noah Sash (65th, 18:36.73); Corbin Pathammavong (66th, 18:38.04)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 72; 2. Northfield 74; 3. Owatonna 112; 4. Eastview 112; 5. Mankato West 114; 6. Rosemount 117; 7. Lakeville North 190; 8. Rochester Mayo 229; 9. Winona 242; 10. Austin 244; 11. Rochester John Marshall 287; 12. Nova 318

Austin: Marissa Shute (11th, 20:01.34); Nadia Vaughn (18th, 20:26.9); Lillyan Weise (75th, 22:58.40); Kya McManus (77th, 23:18.48); Lily Quandt (80th, 23:49.30)