expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2021

Packers control the pace to beat Rockets

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:50 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The Austin boys soccer team stayed patient on the attack and dominated possession in a 2-0 win over Rochester John Marshall (5-5-3 overall) in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday.

The Packers (5-5-3 overall) put up 25 shots on goal, but they didn’t find the net until Por Htoo took a pass from Aidan Martinez and hammered it home to make it 1-0 with 5:15 left in the first half.

“We just kept shooting and I was open on that one. If we kept shooting, one was going to go in,” Htoo said. “After scoring two goals last week, my confidence is up.”

Martinez added a goal off a pass from Poe Reh to make it 2-0 with 35:24 left in the second half.

Reh, a senior captain, helped the Packers control the game throughout the night.

“When everyone’s passing and moving around for each other, we can switch the field in our favor,” Reh said. “We just have to keep improving and keep working hard.”

Austin never let up on its pressure, even when the Packers had some close looks sail wide or come up short.

“Their keeper did a fantastic job in the net. He had a number of outstanding saves,” Austin head coach Jens Levisen said. “We kept the pressure on and we kept creating opportunities. We were getting a lot of good shots off near the goal.”

Logan Pederson finished with nine saves to score the shutout for Austin.

The Packers have just two contests remaining in the regular season as they play at Mankato West Thursday and will host Byron Saturday. 

The Section 1AA Tournament begins on Oct. 12.

Austin is hoping to be ready to go when the postseason starts next week. The Packers will have their streak of four straight Big Nine titles end this year, but they’re hoping to compete for a fifth straight section title.

“First of all, we need consistency,” Levisen said. “We also need to keep pushing towards playing that complete 80 minutes. We don’t want any late starts and we don’t want to give the other team an advantage going into half.  We need to play as a team.”

More News

Packer volleyball team can’t take down Winhawks

Awesome Blossoms edge out Rockets

Murder suspect makes first court appearance

Hayfield gets past NRHEG

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Murder suspect makes first court appearance

Mower County

Hitting the road for fire safety

Blooming Prairie

BP man charged for over $6K in alleged fraudulent purchases

Local Government

Mayor proclaims Oct. 4 ‘SPAM Post 570 Day’

Albert Lea

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Business

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

Mower County

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

Agriculture

Craig Schaufler joins membership of American Angus Association

Business

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley to open under Penz Automotive Group

Mower County

Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new director of Family and Individual Counseling

News

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

News

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

News

Court of Appeals sets precedent for drainage ditch projects

News

Popular Boundy Waters wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Minnesota vet clinics are struggling to keep up

News

Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’

News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

News

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities Electric Vehicle and Touch-A-Truck Expo

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 19-25