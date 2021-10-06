Packer girls tennis team moves on to Section 1AA Quarterfinals

The No. 9 seeded Austin girls tennis team scored a big win to keep its team season alive when the Packers topped No. 8 Rochester John Marshall (6-6 overall) in a Section 1AA Tournament opener in Rochester Tuesday.

Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt came back from a 3-0 hole in the second set and a 5-2 deficit in the third set to win in two at No. 2 doubles for the Packers (7-10 overall).

Samantha Krueger and Reana Schmitt also came back to win the final two sets after trailing by a set in No. 1 doubles.

“Sam and Reana came back from a set down to win their match,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “I was proud of their effort after a disappointing first set. They showed some great determination in winning their match. It was a great team win. We needed everyone today and they came through.”

The Packers will play at Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AA quarterfinals on Thursday.

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Ginny Hull (JM) 6-3 , 6-0

No. 2 Abby Herman (JM) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 Grace Abdelkarim (JM) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-1 , 6-4

No. 4 Emma Haugen (A) def. Aubrey Ackman (JM) 6-2 , 5-7 , 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Samantha Krueger/Reana Schmitt (A) def. Stacie Mullenbach/Sarah Mullenbach (JM) 1-6, 6-0 , 6-2

No. 2 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Anna Sun/Hailey Villar (JM), 1-6 , 7-5 , 7-5

No. 3 Teagan Tagtow/Aria Sikel (JM) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) 6-3 , 6-2