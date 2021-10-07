Packer girls tennis team blanked by Spartans in Section 1AA quarterfinals

The Austin girls tennis team had its team season come to an end when it lost to No. 2 ranked Rochester Mayo (17-1 overall) 7-0 in a Section 1AA Quarterfinal in Rochester Thursday.

The Packers (7-11 overall) lost every match in two sets. Austin will now focus on the individual tournament, which begins on Oct. 14.

“I was proud of our girls and how they fought to get to this point in the season,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said.

Singles

No. 1 Claire Loftus (M) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Sutton Julsrud (M) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-2 , 6-0

No. 3 Aoife Loftus (M) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Malea Diehn (M) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Reana Schmitt/Samantha Krueger (A) 6-1 , 6-2

No. 2 Jorden Ruskell/Keely Ryder (M) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Ella Dozois/Charlotte Colby (M) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) 6-1 , 6-0