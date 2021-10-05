Our Opinion: Share your wedding story

It’s back!

Austin Living is already starting to work toward its second annual Bridal Edition, coming in January-February 2022.

We had an incredible amount of fun working on the first edition in showcasing wedding couples and their special day, as well as including tips and ideas that future brides might want to carry forward to their own wedding day.

However, the Bridal Edition of Austin Living Magazine is very reader focused in that what we produce in this issue is reliant on the couples themselves because we feel that the best way to really describe a wedding day is through the bride herself.

The three features are submitted to Austin Living based on a questionnaire that we send out. With that in mind, if you feel that your wedding would be perfect for Austin Living, we are asking that you reach out to Editor Eric Johnson in the coming weeks at eric.johnson@austindailyherald.com with the subject line “Austin Bride.” Please include a brief description of your wedding day, theme and notable parts, as well as 4-8 photos so we can get an idea visually as to what your day was like.

Johnson and Publisher Crystal Miller will go over each submission and reply to the three brides we choose, along with the questionnaire and a request for as many photos as you care to send.

We are particularly interested in photos of the bride and groom, the wedding party, details surrounding the wedding and the dinner that followed (dinner settings, decorations, etc.).

Basically, whatever shows off what made your wedding great.

Deadline to submit your wedding is Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Questionnaires will be sent out that following week.

Keep in mind that we are also looking for possible story ideas that might fall outside of our three features that would work well as an introduction to the section, such as wedding with a unique storyline or a particularly fairy tale ending.

We also feature a special Seen section featuring photos from weddings that are submitted.

So remember, deadline to submit is Friday, Nov. 21, 2021. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Johnson at 1-507-434-2237.