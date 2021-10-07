expand
October 8, 2021

Michael "Mike" P. Langstaff, 58

By Daily Herald

Published 12:23 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Michael “Mike” P. Langstaff, 58

Michael “Mike” Paul Langstaff, age 58, of Mapleview, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Mike was born in Osage, Iowa to Paul and Linda (Waller) Langstaff on August 25, 1963. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. He graduated from Austin High School in 1982. On July 12, 1986, Mike married Ann Grover in Mapleview, Minnesota. He worked for 13 years at Carney Auto and then for M & L Auto restoring cars. Mike was a member of the Mapleview City Council for 16 years and for 10 years served as the Fire Chief for Mapleview. His hobbies included auto racing, motorcycles, target shooting, camping, and air brush painting. Mike also loved all kinds of music, animals, and photography. He especially liked to photograph tornadoes. Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his father, Paul (Cindy) Langstaff of Lansing, MN; mother, Linda Langstaff of Mapleview, MN; wife, Ann Langstaff of Rochester, MN; children, Kasey (Noah) Snater of Lakeville, MN, Michelle (Deven) Leidall of Lakeville, MN, Michael (Keiry) Langstaff of Colorado; four grandchildren; brother, Matthew Langstaff of Owatonna, MN; and three step siblings. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark (Cassie) Langstaff.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A brief family remembrance will follow the memorial gathering at the funeral home. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

