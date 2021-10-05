Margaret Elizabeth Hulst

Margaret Elizabeth (Brown) Hulst, of rural Waltham, Minnesota went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Legacy Assisted Living in Brownsdale, MN where she had lived since November of 2019.

Margaret Elizabeth (Brown) Hulst was born September 30, 1931 at home in Hurley, Iowa to Levi Edward Brown and Bernice Belle (Bird) Brown. Three siblings were born in that home, two older and one younger. They were Janet Mae born on December 17, 1927 and passed on May 11, 2012; James Edward, born on March 22, 1929 and passed on February 21, 1997; Marion Elaine born on February 2, 1935 and passed on October 7, 2002; then the family moved in June 1935 to Mason City, Iowa and two more siblings were born there, Bonnie Belle on March 7, 1939 and Robert William on May 9, 1945. Robert (Bob) was the only child to be born in the hospital.

Margaret graduated from Mason City High School in 1949, and married Allister Carol Hulst on September 30, 1951, at Rockwell, Iowa in the Lutheran Church. They lived in 3 different apartments/homes in Mason City for 6 years. (Al moved them once while she was in the hospital giving birth to Greg in January 1953.) The couple moved to Minnesota in August 1957…to the farm at 32130 State Hwy 56, Waltham, MN. They moved one last time, March 1987 to a farm at 57916 – 320th Street, Waltham, MN.

Margaret and Al had one son born on January 17th, 1953. Margaret retired from NW Bell Company in January 1984 after 30 years and 10 months. Margaret was a longtime member of Bethlehem Free Methodist Church in Austin, MN. She taught Sunday School for MANY years! And loved every minute of it! Especially sharing duties with her longtime good friend, Darlene Gilbertson! They also were in charge of Christmas programs and Vacation Bible School for many years… and worked great together.

Margaret had a Special Love for Family and Friends… and First and Foremost, she loved her Lord and Savior! Her life “showed” it by the way she lived. She was Loving, Kind, Humble and Forgiving! Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, aunt, and friend! She loved spending “time” with people, she loved traveling, fishing, family activities and Holidays! Margaret loved “watching/playing” with her grandchildren and great-grandkids! The coffee pot was on every morning for the farmers/neighbors that came almost every day (even after Al was gone)! Margaret always kept “busy” with something… cooking, baking, canning, making mints, making pickles, sewing, going to small group Bible Study, attending her “ding-a-ling” lunches (phone company ladies), reading (her Bible and other things), and writing in her Journal (EVERYDAY)!

Margaret is survived by her son, Greg of rural Waltham, daughter-in-law, Kathy of rural Waltham; grandchildren, Tara (Sean) Arndt, Waltham, MN; Tiffany (Brian) Clemenson, Zumbrota, MN; Justin Hulst, Waltham, MN; Jennifer Hulst (Daniel Keefe), Minneapolis, Samuel Hulst (Katie Crabtree), rural Waltham; five great-grandchildren, Madison and Kelly Arndt, Waltham, MN; Natalie, Troy and Grant Clemenson, Zumbrota; one sister, Bonnie (Vern) Peterson, Forest City, IA; one brother, Robert (Becky) Brown, Elkhardt, IN; brother-in-law, Marlyn Hulst, Sioux City, IA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Bernice Brown; husband, Allister; 2 sisters, Janet and Marion; one brother, Jim; and one grandson, Keith.

Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Free Methodist Church,1500 4th Avenue SE in Austin, MN with the memorial service at Bethlehem Free Methodist Church on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Blessed be her memory.