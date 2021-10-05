expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

A successful day of hunting and raising money for the seventh annual Hunt for a Cure. Photo provided

Letter to the Editor: Hunt for A Cure logs another successful year

By Daily Herald

Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Our seventh annual Hunt For A Cure is in the history books.

What a great time we all had in the pheasant fields on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We have so many people to thank that we hope we don’t miss anyone:

Thank you to our very generous corporate sponsor, Absolute Energy of Lisle, Minnesota, who helped to make this event possible with their donation.

Thank you to all our dog handlers who graciously donated their time and dogs to hunt for folks in need of dogs

Thank you to all the PF Mower County Habitat chapter members who worked so hard to put this event on.

Thank you to Ben Jacobsen and his team at Three Arrows Hunting Preserve for all their work and having a place to hold this event.

But the biggest thank you goes out to all of our hunter participants. Because of you, we had the most successful Hunt For A Cure to date, with 68 hunters helping to raise monies for The Hormel Institute of Austin.

If you know any pheasant hunters that may want to participate next year, please pass this information along to them so that they may plan on attending the 2022 event. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, for next year’s eighth annual Hunt For A Cure.

Davin Alan

Mower County Habitat & Pheasants Forever

Chapter No. 670

More News

Mayor proclaims Oct. 4 ‘SPAM Post 570 Day’

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

Mayor proclaims Oct. 4 ‘SPAM Post 570 Day’

Albert Lea

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Business

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

Mower County

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

Agriculture

Craig Schaufler joins membership of American Angus Association

Business

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley to open under Penz Automotive Group

Mower County

Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new director of Family and Individual Counseling

News

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

News

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

News

Court of Appeals sets precedent for drainage ditch projects

News

Popular Boundy Waters wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Minnesota vet clinics are struggling to keep up

News

Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’

News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

News

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities Electric Vehicle and Touch-A-Truck Expo

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 19-25

Education

Photos: APS Homecoming parade

News

S.D. pheasant season nears with promising numbers

Mower County

Jail looking for answers to space concerns