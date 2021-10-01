expand
October 1, 2021

Lemondrops hosting art show on Thursday

By Daily Herald

Published 5:51 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

Lemondrops in Austin will be hosting an abstract art exhibit from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Featured artists include Carey Shanahan, Ann Grinolds Obernolte, Russ Docken, Mary Wolcott, Phoenix Niewidok, Dee Teller, LeRoy Koch, Angela Wolcott, Justin Cameron, Jamie Jo Weatherly and Andrew Behnke.

There will be tequila tasting, homemade empanadas, salsas, chocolate tasting and music.

Lemondrops is located at 129 North Main Street, Austin. Cost is $5 at the door.

