Lamapalooza this weekend at MC Fairgrounds

The Midwest Lama Association’s annual lama show, Lamapalooza 2021, will be this weekend, Oct. 2-3, at the Mower County Fair Grounds in the Crane Pavilion.

Lama is the term used to include both alpacas and llamas. This year’s two-day event will have a Christmas theme and feature obstacle courses complete with decorations. Christmas photo backgrounds are available and will provide an opportunity to get your Christmas cards done early.

There are 12 weekends before Christmas and small business vendors will be available selling jewelry from Peru, local alpaca fiber items, 31 bags, scentsy items, wood crafted items from local artisans, and handmade lamas from lama fiber.

Lamapalooza has created a public relations opportunity, LamAbilities, that will partner lamas with individuals with different abilities. Each year a different group of individuals in the community with varying abilities will be chosen to participate.

This year’s participants are individuals with developmental disabilities living in Mower and Olmsted Counties. Mower and Olmsted County 4-H Lama Program youth and adults will be volunteering with participants to complete a shortened Christmas Themed Obstacle Course.