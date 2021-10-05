expand
October 5, 2021

Kevin Nelson: Parks work and seasonal closures

By Kevin Nelson

Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

We had an overwhelming show of support for parks work and clean-up plus other community clean-up from Cornerstone Church on Sunday, Sept. 26. Thank you for the fantastic job you did!

Other individuals have recently stepped forward, as well to assist with regular clean-up of Shirley Theel Park and Fayette Sherman Park. Thank you for your ongoing work!

It’s now getting to be that time of year that we’re beginning to think about seasonal closures as we’re already into October, believe it or not! Parks mowing will likely continue until after we experience our first hard freeze of the season or the grass goes dormant.

Seasonal work that needs to be completed prior to freezing temps includes blow-down of irrigation systems at ball fields and soccer fields and within some limited parks spaces as well.

Also on the docket is winterization of parks restrooms, as they close for the season on Oct. 15, after which time, freezing temperatures could damage or ruin plumbing and related fixtures, if they are not “winterized.” Repeat vandalism in several restrooms, including those at Shirley Theel Park, Horace Austin Park, and Lion’s Park, has unfortunately led to early closure of those facilities for the season. We’ll make preparations to open them again next spring.

Even though parks will soon be “closed” for the season, it’s still okay to make use of them. Just keep in mind that parking lots and roads in and through parks will not be cleared of snow, and only a small percentage of trails will be maintained.   

