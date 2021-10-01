Izaak Walton League hosting Chert presentation

The Izaak Walton League of Mower County will be hosting a presentation on Grand Meadow’s Chert Quarry archeological site at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

The presentation, “8,000 Years in Mower County: The Chert Quarry at Grand Meadow” will be presented by coordinator and lead archeologist for the Mower County Historical Society, Tom Trow and is part of a larger project to open the cultural and archaeological site for interpretation and education, in partnership with Dakota tribal communities in Minnesota.

Trow will offer details regarding the full significance of the quarry, the upcoming efforts to remove buckthorn and restore the oak savanna as well as plans for using the prairie restoration for education and more recent archeological discoveries.