October 8, 2021

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

By Daily Herald

Published 4:54 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

The Mower County Senior Center is the busiest  place in town as Duplicate Bridge players arrive on Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. for a competitive game. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. 

Winners Tuesday:  First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; second place, Jim Fisher and Brandon Helm; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fifth place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness

Winners Wednesday: First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, John Leisen and Dave Ring; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

In the dining room, volunteers serve lunches to seniors in the community. They serve 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Wednesdays the Woodcarver’s meet from 8:30-11 a.m. Elsewhere in the building the knitters, crocheters and seamstresses share their crafts. All of this activity is directed by volunteers who welcome  people who enter through the doors.

