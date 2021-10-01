In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Mower County Senior Center hosts the Duplicate Bridge Club each Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa.

Tuesday winners were:

First place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; second place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup; third place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; fourth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fifth place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring.

Wednesday winners were:

First place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; second place, Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fourth place, John Leisen and Dave Ring; fifth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; sixth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz.

The Woodcarvers group meets Wednesdays from 8:30-11 a.m. While speaking to them about their craft, they would like to see more people interested in coming to the Center. They are looking for a “Leader.” There were four people present and they met in the big dining room, so they have plenty of room to add more.

On Tuesday, three tables played 500.

Coming up next wee, on Oct. 5, Medicap Pharmacy will be giving COVID-19, shingle, and flu shots. Some of these may be covered by your insurance. Bring your insurance card with you, and if you want any other than the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the Center at 507-433-2370 to let them know which shot you want to get. Medicap must know which serum to have on hand to accommodate you.

The Senior Center serves lunches every day starting at 11 a.m.