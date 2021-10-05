expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2021

Hitting the road for fire safety

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

There was a time, before COVID-19, When Fire Safety Week was a chance for firefighters to get out into the public to interact with people face-to-face.

The last two years have changed that, relegating the Austin Fire Department to finding other ways to still get their message of fire safety out.

“Just like everything, there’s nothing like face-to-face with people,” said Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy. “Realizing they are getting it by the look in their eyes and the look on their face. Being able to see kids as firefighters and know we are human.”

However, the pandemic isn’t completely putting the brakes on the department. On Tuesday morning, an Austin fire truck drove slowly passed an assembled line of Pacelli Catholic Schools students.

The lights were flashing, the siren was sounding, the horn was honking and Sparky was waving from the passenger seat.

It was the first stop as the truck repeated the process at other schools in town so kids still had the experience that students would have gotten in previous years — in at least some way.

The AFD will continue to visit schools throughout the week through Thursday.

Fire Safety Tips

Follow these easy safety tips to ensure your house is safe.

• Make sure to check batteries on both smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Smoke detectors usually have a life span of 10 years, carbon monoxide five to six years and those detectors that are a combination of the two about seven years.

• Make sure lighters and matches are kept away from the reach of children.

• If cooking, be present. If you have to move away, shut off the range and burners and move the pot or pan to a cool burner.

For more safety tips and news, visit www.nfpa.org/

More News

Packer volleyball team can’t take down Winhawks

Awesome Blossoms edge out Rockets

Murder suspect makes first court appearance

Hayfield gets past NRHEG

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Murder suspect makes first court appearance

Mower County

Hitting the road for fire safety

Blooming Prairie

BP man charged for over $6K in alleged fraudulent purchases

Local Government

Mayor proclaims Oct. 4 ‘SPAM Post 570 Day’

Albert Lea

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Business

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

Mower County

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

Agriculture

Craig Schaufler joins membership of American Angus Association

Business

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley to open under Penz Automotive Group

Mower County

Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new director of Family and Individual Counseling

News

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

News

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

News

Court of Appeals sets precedent for drainage ditch projects

News

Popular Boundy Waters wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Minnesota vet clinics are struggling to keep up

News

Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’

News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

News

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities Electric Vehicle and Touch-A-Truck Expo

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 19-25