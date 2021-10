The Hayfield football team beat Wabasha-Kellogg (0-5 overall) 42-14 in Hayfield Friday.

Karver Heydt ran for 245 yards and four scores for the Vikings (1-4 overall).

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 3-for-9, 70, TD, INT

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 13-for-245, 4 TDs; No. Kolander, 2-27; Pack, 2-for-9

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 2-for-65, TD; Heydt, 1-for-5