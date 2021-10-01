Evie Mohrfeld: Travel Group ready to roll back down the river

We now have another river cruise on our schedule.

This time it will be a one-day Mississippi River four-hour cruise departing from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. This four-tiered vessel carries 750 people and handles it in the nicest fashion.

The first two decks will each have musical entertainment. The third deck is reserved for gifts, jewelry and fun things.

The top deck is yours to sit at tables and chairs to enjoy the view as we head down the Mississippi. This charming vessel will have their signature sticky rolls for us when we arrive with a buffet dinner for all to enjoy. Keep in mind that we ask you to have masks handy; we may be asked to wear these during at least some of the time. It is also a good idea to now carry your proof of vaccination card. Everyone must have had their first shot or both shots to join us.

We will be departing at 7:05 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot. Boarding time begins at 10 a.m. and we’ll be returning to Austin at about 7 p.m.

We are hoping for some colorful leafing while heading out on our cruise. Please arrive early to board our coach.

Payment for our four-day Branson Trip on Oct. 17 is due.

The travel office is open on Monday and Tuesday, 9:30 to noon. Also, our mailing address Evies Travel at PO Box 575 Austin, MN, 55912 is working well for our guests. Our travel number remains 507-438-3946. Consider getting on the waiting list, as cancellations do happen.

We are following the best we can with the COVID rules. Join us in the fight to conquer this virus.