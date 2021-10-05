Duane “Dutch” L. Maxfield, 87

Duane “Dutch” Lawrence Maxfield, age 87, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Cedars in Austin. Duane was born in Austin, Minnesota to Lawrence and Elsie (Klingfus) Maxfield on August 29, 1934. He attended Austin High School. On December 3, 1953, Duane was united in marriage to Mary Lou Meier and together had four children. Duane worked at Hormel as a meat cutter from 1951 until his retirement in 1986. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Duane enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and teaching others to love the outdoors. Above all he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Gus (Ann) Maxfield of Austin, Minnesota, Judy (Gary Athey) Williams of Elysian, Minnesota, Ann (Tony) Schmid of Warrens, Wisconsin, Joel (Janice) Maxfield of Sparta, Wisconsin; 9 grandchildren, Anita (Heath) Deters, Robert (Stephanie) Maxfield, Jessica (Gary) Tabor, Ben (Cassandra Clark) Williams, Jed (Jolene) Williams, Christopher (Angie) Schmid, Adam (June) Schmid, Andy (Rachel Paddock) Maxfield; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Maxfield; parents, Lawrence and Elsie Maxfield; granddaughter, Emily Williams; and great-great-granddaughter, Hadlee Jo Maxfield.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Hormel Nature Center in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.