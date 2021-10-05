expand
October 5, 2021

Craig Schaufler joins membership of American Angus Association

By Daily Herald

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Craig Schaufler of Grand Meadow is a new member of the American Angus Association according to a press release Monday.

The American Angus Association with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

