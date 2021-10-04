expand
October 5, 2021

Convictions: Sept. 19-25

By Daily Herald

Published 8:33 am Monday, October 4, 2021

—Colton Thomas Crews, 27, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath of test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Deloris Marie Jacobsen, 76, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. She must follow a few conditions and pay $1,527.06 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Alex Jacob Kvammen, 22, of Austin was sentenced to 34 days in jail for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must serve five years of probation and follow several conditions. He received credit for 34 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions and pay $690 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Bolis Martin Macheik, 26, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to two years of probation for felony first-degree criminal damage to property. He must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

—Ashley Elizabeth Marcks, 25, of Brownsdale was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. She must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $660 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. She received credit for 80 days served. 

—Naney Kwot Omot, 26, of Rochester was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 or more. He must follow a few conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Tramale Tremond Pitchford, 20, of Austin was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud – use – no consent. He must pay $239.25 in fines. He received credit for 169 days served.

