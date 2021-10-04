expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities Electric Vehicle and Touch-A-Truck Expo

By Eric Johnson

Published 1:17 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

This year, Oct 3-9, Austin Utilities (AU) will be celebrating Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week with live and virtual events. 

“We are featuring a live event that will be held outdoors but there were some virtual events we held last year that were popular with our customers, so we kept some of those,” said Mark Nibaur, Austin Utilities general manager.

 The events are part of an annual campaign to raise awareness of Austin’s public utility. Austin Utilities is proud to be a public, community-owned, not-for-profit electric, natural gas, and water utility. 

“We have so much to share with our customers about the benefits of having a local public utility, electric vehicle technology, and fun activities customers can participate in from the comfort of their home,” Nibaur said.

 Activities

Electric Vehicle Expo and Touch-A-Truck Expo

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 3-6 p.m. in the Austin Utilities parking lot.

There is something for everyone at our Electric Vehicle Expo and Touch-A-Truck event. AU will be showing our 2021 Nissan Leaf and sharing information about electric vehicles. Local car dealers will have new models to display, and members of our EVO Club (electric vehicle owners) will bring their vehicles and personal experiences about being an EV owner. Participants will also have the opportunity to see up close some of the biggest equipment we use to provide public service to you including a line truck, skid loader and tractor backhoe.

 White Truck Treasure Hunt

Austin Utilities is hiding a model sized replica of one of the service trucks somewhere in the community of Austin. Find it using daily clues and win a new EnergyStar dehumidifier. Clues will be posted daily at 9 a.m. on AU’s Facebook page and website which bega

 White Truck Website Challenge

Let AU know where you find 10 utility truck icons on our website to be eligible for one of ten AU Gift Kits.

 Stop in the office during the month of October and receive a free gift for being a customer of a public utility! Remember to follow mask guidelines and social distancing when coming to our office. 

Activities can be followed at www.austinutilities.com and our Facebook page.

More News

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Albert Lea

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Business

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

Mower County

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

Agriculture

Craig Schaufler joins membership of American Angus Association

Business

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley to open under Penz Automotive Group

Mower County

Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new director of Family and Individual Counseling

News

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

News

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

News

Court of Appeals sets precedent for drainage ditch projects

News

Popular Boundy Waters wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Minnesota vet clinics are struggling to keep up

News

Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’

News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

News

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities Electric Vehicle and Touch-A-Truck Expo

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 19-25

Education

Photos: APS Homecoming parade

News

S.D. pheasant season nears with promising numbers

Mower County

Jail looking for answers to space concerns

Mower County

Flu shots take on new importance this season