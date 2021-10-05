Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new director of Family and Individual Counseling

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota has announced Kristine Madsen as the new director of Family and Individual Counseling. She has over 30 years of experience working with individuals and families to help reduce the negative impact of trauma and mental illness, and has worked for Catholic Charities as a licensed independent clinical social worker since 2012.

Madsen is a native of Mapleton, Minnesota, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Mankato State University and Masters in social work from the University of St. Thomas and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. Her areas of expertise include adolescent health, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and substance abuse services.

She has worked for LeSueur, Nicollet, and Blue Earth counties for 18 years, giving her extensive experience on what types of services are available. This summer, she retired from her full-time role as a school social worker, a role which also gave her a strong understanding of the local education system.

As the new director of Family and Individual Counseling, Kristine is looking forward to taking on the program’s supervisory duties in addition to continuing her clinical work offering therapeutic counseling to patients.

“One of my first goals is to increase the number of clinicians currently working in the Diocese,” Madsen said. “There is a big need for services, especially now. The pandemic has added a lot of hardship for some clients, yet our department has successfully added the service of telemedicine for people who are unable to come in-person.”