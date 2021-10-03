Bulls beat Bruins to move into first place in NAHL Central

The Austin Bruins lost to the North Iowa Bulls 4-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Bruins fell behind 2-0 in the second period and they never tied or took the lead.

Nikola Goich had 25 saves for Austin.

With the win, the Bulls (5-2-0 overall) move into a first place tie with the Bruins (5-2-1-0 overall) in the NAHL Central Division.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bulls 1 1 2 – 4

Bruins 0 1 1 – 2

First period

(NI) Byron Hartley (Anthony Galante) 3:09

Second period

(NI) Hunter Bulger (Anthony Domina) 12:32

(A) Jens Richards (Nick Catalano) 17:43

Third period

(NI) Carter Rapalje (Chris Carroll, Logan Dombrowky) 3:54

(A) Marian Haborak (Sutter Muzzatti, Jack Malinski) 13:10

Shots: Austin – 29; Bulls – 29

Power plays: Austin 0-for-5; Bulls – 0-for-5