BP seventh grader runs strong at Chatfield Invite

The Blooming Prairie cross country team had a middle schooler make a big statement at the eight-team Chatfield Invite Tuesday.

Seventh grader Gloria Hernandez led the race a few times en route to taking second place overall and Hosea Baker took 11th for the boys.

“She made a big step tonight in her confidence in herself and is going to be a great runner for us,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “It was a beautiful night on a very challenging course. We had some very good performances in spite of the hills and tough competition.”

RESULTS

BOYS

Team standings: 1. RACHE 52; 2. Stewartville 56; 3. Chatfield 96; 4. Cannon Falls 121; 5. Goodhue 123; 6. Schaeffer Academy 138; 7. WK 150; 8. BP 153

BP: Hosea Baker (11th, 19:15); Jesse Cardenas (23rd, 20:20); Tyler Forystek (34th, 20:50); Jaxon Harberts (41st, 21:33)

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. Chatfield 35; 2. Goodhue 61; 3. RAACHE 66; 4. Stewartville 88; 5. Blooming Prairie 120

BP: Gloria Hernandez (second, 21:54); Chloe McCarthy (25th, 24:26); Emily Anderson (38th, 27:13); Abby Smith (39th, 28:01)