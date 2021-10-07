expand
October 8, 2021

Betty Ann Hanson, 78

By Daily Herald

Published 12:24 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

Betty Ann Hanson, 78

Betty Ann Hanson, age 78, of Brownsdale, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her home.

Betty was born April 13, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to Erich and Elizabeth Mueller. She grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custard High School. On April 28, 1962, she was united in marriage to David Hanson in Milwaukee. The couple moved to Elkton, MN and later moved to the farm in Rose Creek, MN. They had one son, Mark in 1964. They were married for 45 years.

Betty enjoyed doing yard work at the farm, figure skating, bowling and doing crafts. She belonged to the Austin Figure Skating Club. In the later years she enjoyed playing games on her computer and searching topics on the internet. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Erich Hanson and great granddaughter, Evren Hanson in 2021. In later years she worked as a home health aide.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Teresa Hanson, Austin, MN; grandson, Erich Hanson and fiancée, Skylar Finholdt; great granddaughter, Evren Hanson; her best friend and beloved dog, Holly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Elizabeth Mueller; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Betty Mueller; along with her golden retriever, Kasey.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Mayer Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Christiansen officiating. There will be visitation one hour before the service at Mayer Funeral Home on Monday. Interment will be at a later date at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

