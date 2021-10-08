expand
October 8, 2021

Austin volleyball team swept by Spartans

By Daily Herald

Published 9:33 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester Mayo (12-3 overall) by scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 in Packer Gym Thursday.

Joy Deng had three blocks for the Packers (1-22 overall).

“We continue to be a work in progress,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “The growth potential is consistently developing and competing with good teams makes us better in the end.” 

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 3 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Thwol Othow, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Chloe Jenkins, 2 kills, 4 digs, 6 assists, 1 ace; Kennedy Bell, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Joy Deng, 3 blocks, Kameryn Berglund, 1 dig, 1 ace

