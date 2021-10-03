expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

By Associated Press

Published 6:59 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS  — Three more Minnesota men were arrested Monday for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., charged 62-year-old Robert Westbury, his 19-year-old son Isaac Westbury and another man, 35-year-old Aaron James, with crimes ranging from assaulting Capitol police officers to disorderly conduct, the Star Tribune reported. The three men, from Lindstrom, were arrested about six months after another son of Westbury’s, 26-year-old Jonah Westbury, was also charged in connection with the riot.

With Monday’s arrests, a total of eight Minnesotans have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than 600 people have been charged overall.

Rosemarie Westbury, who is listed as living at the men’s address but did not confirm her relationship to them, spoke to the Star Tribune and described the case as a “tyrannical system that is bullying the citizens of this once great United States of America.”

“It’s a false narrative,” Westbury said. “None of these individuals that were brought into custody have any criminal records. None of them have any criminality within them. None of them did any criminal activities.”

She later added: “The government that we have in place is a domestic threat as far as I’m concerned.”

Keala Ede, a federal public defender assigned to represent the three men, declined to comment to the newspaper.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Schultz allowed all three men to be released from federal custody in Minnesota after initial court appearances Monday.

Their next court appearances are scheduled for Oct. 12 before a District of Columbia judge via videoconference.

More News

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Albert Lea

Shots fired on 2 streets in Albert Lea

Education

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for teachers

Business

Sacred Heart ending home health agency Nov. 30

Mower County

State extends deadline for local governments to request federal funds

Agriculture

Craig Schaufler joins membership of American Angus Association

Business

Chevrolet Buick of Spring Valley to open under Penz Automotive Group

Mower County

Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new director of Family and Individual Counseling

News

Minneapolis cop who killed 911 caller resentenced Oct. 21

News

Minnesota hawk watchers gear up for peak migration season

News

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

News

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

News

Court of Appeals sets precedent for drainage ditch projects

News

Popular Boundy Waters wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires

News

Minnesota vet clinics are struggling to keep up

News

Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’

News

Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say

News

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities Electric Vehicle and Touch-A-Truck Expo

News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 19-25

Education

Photos: APS Homecoming parade

News

S.D. pheasant season nears with promising numbers

Mower County

Jail looking for answers to space concerns

Mower County

Flu shots take on new importance this season