September 22, 2021

Woman pleads not guilty to drug possession

By Mike Stoll

Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

An Austin woman arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop made her initial appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 30

Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin – and misdemeanor driving after suspension.

According to the court complaint, Stotlar was stopped by police on Sept. 7 in the100 block of First Street Southwest after being observed driving a 1993 Chevrolet Suburban on a suspended license. An Austin detective arrived on scene and spotted a small plastic bag commonly used to package drugs behind Stotlar’s foot. Stotlar complied when the detective asked her to give him the bag and he observed methamphetamine residue. When asked if there were drugs in the vehicle, Stotlar said she had methamphetamine.

Police searched the vehicle and located the following in the center console:

• A gray bag containing a scale;

• Several small plastic bags;

• A small bag containing about 0.45 grams of methamphetamine; and

• A plastic bag containing about 21.89 grams of methamphetamine.

Stotlar admitted ownership of the methamphetamine and was arrested.

Stotlar will appear in court again on April 8.

