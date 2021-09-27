expand
September 28, 2021

Virgene K. Doocy, 65

By Daily Herald

Published 11:27 am Monday, September 27, 2021

Virgene K. Doocy, 65

Virgene Kaye Doocy, age 65 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Virgene Lewis was born May 2, 1956, in Austin, Minnesota, to Virgil and Gwendolyn (Nedderson) Lewis. She graduated with the class of 1974 from Austin High School. On September 3, 1977, Virgene married Michael Doocy at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Together they had two sons, Travis and Dustin. When they were young, Virgene loved goofing around with them and even beat Travis in leg wrestling. Virgene worked at Hormel Foods in Austin for over 20 years. She loved to cook and share recipes. She especially enjoyed hanging by her pool with her family and cooking big Sunday dinners for them. Some of her other interests included gardening, tending to her flowers and plants and listening to music, especially Neil Diamond. Virgene also loved her dogs, Cassie, Maggie, Lucy, and Anna. She will be remembered for her unconditional love of her family and as a devoted friend to many.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Doocy; two sons, Travis (Lianna) Doocy and Dustin (Mandy) Doocy; mother-in-law, Eunice (Babe) Doocy; grandchildren, Addison Doocy, Aden Doocy, Gemini Johnson, Jaspher Doocy, Harlee Doocy, Linkynn Doocy; sister, Candy Lewis Riles; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Gwendolyn Lewis; brothers, Larry and Greg Lewis.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Mike and Virgene’s house. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

