expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2021

Vikings TE Smith likely done for season after knee surgery

By Associated Press

Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are bracing for a season-long absence for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr., after knee surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus.

Irv Smith Jr.

Smith had the procedure done by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson after being injured in the team’s last exhibition game Friday at Kansas City. He was in line for a breakout year, his third in the NFL after the departure of veteran Kyle Rudolph. Smith had 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Smith had a full repair of the meniscus, coach Mike Zimmer said. That usually means a minimum four-month recovery.

The Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon in a trade Tuesday with the New York Jets to help reinforce the position.

More News

Blooming Prairie falls to TCU in four

Pacelli’s Koopal takes fourth at 20-team meet

Cardinals sweep Lyle-Pacelli

Packer volleyball team falls to Owatonna in four

News

Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

Agriculture

Soil health field day coming to rural Austin home

News

With last-chance vibe, Vikes aim to overcome early setbacks

News

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Copper wire stolen from Dexter wind turbines

Mower County

10th ArtWorks Festival a success

News

With kids in school, demand for COVID-19 testing jumps

News

Lawsuit filed over Minneapolis policing ballot question

Mower County

Blood donation opportunities coming this week and next

Mower County

Wilson 11th in national mullet contest

Mower County

Catholic Charities of Southern MN welcomes new active aging program director

Mower County

Mayo Civic Center announces new citywide conference this fall

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with drug sales, failure to register vehicle

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to sexually abusing minor

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Minnesota reaches 300 traffic deaths

Mower County

DNR reminds off-highway vehicle riders to prioritize their safety

News

Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

News

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Mower County

Photos: St. Augustine works around storms, lights steeples

Mower County

High demand for hospital beds in Minnesota, ICU beds at 95%

Education

Pacelli, APS welcome back students

News

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Level 3 predatory offender being released to Austin

Business

Dedicated Service