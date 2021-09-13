expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Vikings have plenty to clean up after OT loss to Bengals

By Associated Press

Published 7:59 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings overcame a choppy start to storm back and tie the game after regulation against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Then a huge mistake by their reliable star running back doomed their chances in overtime.

Dalvin Cook’s fumble was recovered by Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt to set up the game-winning score, a 33-yard field goal by Evan McPherson as time expired on Sunday.

It was a rough end after Minnesota had battled back from a 21-7 second-half deficit despite a raft of penalties. The Vikings committed 12 for 116 yards. They had three false starts in their opening drive, with four penalties in the first eight plays.

So there was enough blame to go around.

“We shot ourselves in the foot, especially in the first half, way too many times,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Through the third quarter we had 10 penalties, with 10 accepted. There were too many mistakes. It was disappointing.”

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland had a rough day, too. He committed a pass-interference penalty that led to a Bengals touchdown and was beaten by receivers, including rookie Ja’Marr Chase who beat him for a 50-yard touchdown just before halftime.

“He’ll be alright,” Zimmer said. “I think he hurt his shoulder a little bit.”

Cook, who was the NFL’s second-leading rusher last season, fumbled with 2 minutes left in overtime. The Vikings challenged the fumble call, but were overruled.

Then Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, checking to a pass play on fourth-and-inches, hooked up with C.J. Uzomah for a 32-yard gain to get well within the range of the rookie McPherson, who won it as time ran out.

 

“I patted him (Cook) on the back after he walked off the field for that series,” Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “I said, ‘We’re good, man, there’s still time left.’ If they don’t get that fourth down, we get the ball on the 50-yard line. That’s how pro football is. You have to play to the last second because you never know, and things turn on a dime. Even after the fumble, it was still right there.”

 

Cousins, who was 36 for 49 for 351 yards and two touchdowns, said it was a tough opener to lose because it was so tight at the end.

“I think when you have a chance to win a game in this league, because they’re so hard-fought, anytime you get close and don’t get it done, it hurts. And it was always will,” he said.

Minnesota will try to rebound against Arizona on Sunday.

More News

Flagged for inauspicious activity: Vikes dogged by penalties

James “Jim” S. Loverink, 85

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70

Donald E. Jackel, 86

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

News

Judge puts Minnesota police force law on hold

News

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights to be arraigned

News

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

Mower County

Photos: People remember 9/11 20 years later

News

Remembering 9/11: City leaders reflect on 9/11

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Austin stayed supportive of PD after crisis

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: 9/11 changed how teachers taught students

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Herald staff remember how 9/11 changed them

Mower County

Hoops Dream

Agriculture

National Barrow Show returns to Austin

Mower County

Mayor King proclaims Welcoming Week

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for armed robbery

Education

Austin farmer directs donation to Woodson Kindergarten Center

Adams

Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with meth sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Mower County

Canoemobile coming to Austin

Mower County

Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program receives $19K in MN State funds

News

20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars’ forever

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Reminders of the fallen who risked their lives

Mower County

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday

News

4 King brothers and a son look forward to Sept. 11 Freedom Honor Flight

News

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

News

Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic