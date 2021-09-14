expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70

By Daily Herald

Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70, of Owatonna, passed away on September 11, in Owatonna.

There will be no services at this time. His daughter will be throwing a Celebration of Life gathering in the spring. She will be certain everyone who wants to celebrate her father, will be invited to participate in laughs, food and drinks.

Ted was born in Olmstead, MN to Dorothy and Roland Radke on May 25, 1951. He graduated from Elgin high school in the great year of 1969. He married Roberta ‘Berde’ Radke (Bjorneberg) on October 9, 1976 in Rochester, MN. He worked in various roles at Veldman Equipment/Ag Power Enterprises in Hollandale, MN for 30 years. He ran for Mayor Hollandale in 1988, unopposed, and remained in that role until 2013. He loved representing and working for the people of that city.

Ted is preceded in death by the love of his life, Berde, his parents, and sisters.

Ted is survived by his second wife, Darla Radke (Lyndgaard), his only child, Megan Radke, his brothers, Bill and Bob Radke.

Memorials may be sent to Megan Radke, she will be using all memorials to have a proper celebration of his life this spring, all remaining funds will go to the MS Society of Minnesota.

More News

James “Jim” S. Loverink, 85

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70

Donald E. Jackel, 86

Therese Marie “Tracy” Soukup, 79

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

News

Judge puts Minnesota police force law on hold

News

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights to be arraigned

News

Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

Mower County

Photos: People remember 9/11 20 years later

News

Remembering 9/11: City leaders reflect on 9/11

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Austin stayed supportive of PD after crisis

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: 9/11 changed how teachers taught students

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Herald staff remember how 9/11 changed them

Mower County

Hoops Dream

Agriculture

National Barrow Show returns to Austin

Mower County

Mayor King proclaims Welcoming Week

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man sentenced to prison for armed robbery

Education

Austin farmer directs donation to Woodson Kindergarten Center

Adams

Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with meth sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Mower County

Canoemobile coming to Austin

Mower County

Autism Spectrum Disorder Transition Program receives $19K in MN State funds

News

20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars’ forever

Mower County

Remembering 9/11: Reminders of the fallen who risked their lives

Mower County

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday

News

4 King brothers and a son look forward to Sept. 11 Freedom Honor Flight

News

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

News

Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic