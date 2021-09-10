expand
September 10, 2021

Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’

By Daily Herald

Published 5:52 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

“Matilda” is coming to the brand new Southland stage this month.

Over 35 students from both Southland and LeRoy-Ostrander school districts will be presenting “Matilda the Musical,” based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. The performances, split into two days at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 26, will be the grand opening performance of the new stage and theatre that was built during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musical itself got moved up eight weeks out of an abundance of caution.

The musical’s narrative centres on Matilda, a precocious young girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.

People can reserve their tickets at losmusicalreservations@gmail.com. The price is $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults.

Cast

In alphabetical order

* Denotes LeRoy-Ostrander student

                                            Blue Cast     Red Cast

Matilda                         Ava Golombowski            Kailyn Schneider

Trunchbull &           *Lindsay Bergan

Entertainer

Ms. Honey               Katie Popenhagen            Lydia Wilde

Mr. Wormwood &      Hogan Bergene

Rudolpho

Mrs. Wormwood    *Kylie Welsh                       Lynsey Wilson

Michael                    Aidan Kiefer

Mrs. Phelps                Alanna  Wagner                 Myiah Wagner

Escapologist               Brede Nelsen

Acrobat                        Zoe Steinkamp

Lavender                      Catrina Main

Brook (Bruce)             Cecilia Wiste

Amanda                        Mirenna Galle

Nigel                              Emerson Felten

Doctor                           Bennett Mullenbach

Entertainer                   Navin Britt

Boarding school students: Olivia Bennett, Shyann Brinkman, Aveda Gallee, Willow  Dugan Jones, Jovie  Johnson, Lillian McKay, Blakely Meyer, *Ayla Reburn, *Max Reburn, Hunter Staples, Derek Steinkamp, *Taylor Stoopes, Brailyn Swenson, Bobbie Jo Viker, RaeLynne Voigt, Molly Wiste

Crew       

Director/Costumes/Props: Madlain Vander

Music Director: Jenna Steinkamp

Stage Manager/ Light Design: Tom Flaherty

Sound & Mic’s: Pete Jacobsen RMS Sound/Light Production

Set Design: Gordy Handeland

Choreography/Asst. Stage Manager: Macy Klaehn

Back Stage Crew: Lydia Reinartz, Emma Mandt

Make Up/ Hair: Kylie Stafford

Box Office/Will Call: Anna Sathre / Melanie Welsh

House Manager: Kelli Popenhagen

Ushers: Kara Golombowki, Michelle Nelsen, Tammy Wiste

