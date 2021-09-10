Shamrocks take third in Hayfield Invite

The Pacelli girls cross country team took third at the 12-team Hayfield Invite Thursday.

Kirsten Koopal took third for the Shamrocks and Lexi Lewis took sixth.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Pine Island 61; 2. WEMJWP 76; 3. Kingsland 98; 4. GMLOS 125; 5. ZMKW 131; 6. PEM 135; 7. Goodhue 190; 8. Chatfield 194; 9. NRHEG 222; 10. Pacelli 253; 12. Hayfield 320

Pacelli: Javier CiFuentes (29th, 19:17); Grayson Bickler (37th, 19:50); Jenup Chop (47th, 20:14); Andrew Frederick (55th, 20:21)

BP: Hosea Baker (14th, 18:42); Jesse Cardenas (49th, 20:15); Stephen Fennell (64th, 20:56); Jaxon Harberts (69th, 21:12)

Hayfield: Kevin Hodge (47th, 20:15.3); Dakota Robinson (64th, 21:11.7); Wyatt Gilbertson (68th, 21:35.1); Steven Gillette (69th, 21:39.8)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Pine Island 51; 2. Chatfield 82; 3. Pacelli 91; 4. Goodhue 107; 5. PEM 109; 6. GMLOS 116; 7. WEMJWP 159; 8. BP 184

Pacelli: Kirsten Koopal (third, 20:53); Lexi Lewis (sixth, 21:32); Kendahl Lewis (31st, 23:57); Lizzy Frederick (33rd, 24:12)

BP: Emily Miller (37th, 24:39); Chloe McCarthy (38th, 24:49); Emily Anderson (46th, 25:52); Asha Lighthizer (52nd, 26:54)

Hayfield: Aviana Alexander (45th, 26:30.5); Sakada Robinson (68th, 36:39.35)