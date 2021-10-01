expand
September 30, 2021

Robin “Rob” Higbe

By Daily Herald

Published 8:46 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

Robin “Rob” Scott Higbe was born in Austin, MN on July 14, 1956. He passed on September 27, 2021. Rob graduated from Austin High School in 1974. He attended Austin Community College and was a member of the ACC football team. Boxing was one of his many sporting talents. He began boxing in his sophomore year of high school, continuing to compete into his early 20’s, and loved hitting the heavy bag for decades thereafter. Rob also loved baseball, and conveniently grew up enjoying Ellis school baseball diamonds in his back yard where the neighborhood kids would play from dawn till dusk every day during the summer. Rob was an avid sports fan, his walls covered with autographed sports memorabilia from Mohamed Ali to Adrian Peterson and so many more, and his evenings spent watching the games while yelling at the officials through the TV! He had a big heart, always wanting to be a “stand-up guy”, and took pride in donating to many charities, organizations, and causes throughout the years.

Rob worked at Hiller’s Flooring America from 7/1/1996 to 7/31/2020. He was a reliable, passionate salesman and missed his co-workers after he retired. He would often speak of how wonderful it was to work for “The Boss” Rob Elder, and with so many other great people during his time there. Rob will truly be missed by all of those who knew him.

Survivors include his brothers, Kevin Higbe and Cory (Becky) Myhre; nephews, Duell (Kate) Higbe, Preston Higbe, Justin Williamson, Jason Williamson, Caleb Myhre, Nolan Myhre, and Dylan Myhre; niece, Jessica (Casey) Walter; sister-in-law, Kim Higbe; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis (Sukow) Myhre; father, John Higbe; stepfather, Bill Myhre; stepmother, Bev Higbe; and sister, Julie Williamson.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

