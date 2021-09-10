expand
September 10, 2021

Robert “Bobby” Lukes, 87

By Daily Herald

Published 5:19 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. -A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, on Bob’s birthday, September 18th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Mark Van House and Deacon Paul Tschann officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am on Saturday before the service. The celebration will continue at The Eagles Club in Austin immediately following the service.

Robert “Bobby” Lukes, 87, Austin, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in his home with his loving wife by his side.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.

