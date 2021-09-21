expand
September 22, 2021

Riverland Theatre returns with ‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Anne of Green Gables’

By Daily Herald

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Riverland Community College Theatre will return to live performances at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre with two shows for the upcoming fall season.

The season opens Oct. 13 with “The SpongeBob Musical,” conceived by Tina Landau with a book by Kyle Jarrow and original songs by a variety of popular artists, including Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, They Might Be Giants, and more. SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward, Patrick, Sandy, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, and all the familiar denizens of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Based on the beloved animated series and featuring a score from the biggest names in pop music, “The SpongeBob Musical” is a guaranteed fun time for the whole family that shows the power of optimism really can save the world. “The SpongeBob Musical” is directed by Lindsey Duoos Williams and is appropriate for all ages. Performance dates are 7 p.m. Oct. 13-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17.

The second production is “Anne of Green Gables’’ by Jody Johnston Davidson, adapted from the novel by L.M. Montgomery. Share the adventures of Anne Shirley and her “best friend for life,” Diana Barry, as they travel from childhood to maturity in this heartwarming one-act adaptation of the classic novel. Marilla Cuthbert asks for an orphan boy to help her and her brother take care of Green Gables, but the orphanage sends Anne with an “e” – an independent, red-headed, freckle-faced girl who changes their lives. Whether you already love Anne’s story or are discovering it for the first time, this sweet and sincere rendition will touch your heart.

This play will be directed by Susan V. Hansen and is appropriate for all ages. Performance dates are 7 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21.

Two additional shows in Spring 2022 will be announced later this year.

Individual tickets are available for purchase online at www.riverland.edu/tickets, or by phone at 507-433-0595. Individual ticket prices are $16 for “The SpongeBob Musical’’ and $10 for “Anne of Green Gables.” Riverland students receive two free tickets to each production.

