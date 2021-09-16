Richards scores twice as Bruins open with a win

The Austin Bruins opened their regular season with a 6-1 win over Wichita Falls in Blaine Wednesday.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but Austin put up three goals in the second to take over. Jens Richards scored twice for Austin and Carson Riddle had a goal and an assist.

Hudson Hodges stopped 15 shots to get the win for Austin (1-0 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

WF 1 0 0 – 1

Austin 1 3 2 – 6

First period

(A) Jens Richards (power play) 5:25

(WF) Riley Brueck (Drew Vieten, Jake Blanchett) (power play) 12:49

Second period

(A) Dylan Gajewski (Xavier Jean-Louis) :29

(A) Carson Riddle (Sutter Muzzatti) 6:44

(A) Richards (power play) Jack Malinski 18:59

Third period

(A) Alex Trombley (A) (power play) (Austin Salani, Marian Haborak) (power play) 10:58

(A) Franklin Dovorany (Riddle, Salani) 17:44

Shots: Austin – 44; WF – 16

Power plays: Austin – 3-for-5; WF – 1-for-3