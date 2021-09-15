Panthers shut down Austin girls soccer team

The Austin girls soccer team lost to Rochester Century (4-2-2 overall, 4-0 Big Nine) by a score of 8-0 in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday.

The Packers (0-5 overall, 0-4 Big Nine) are still searching for their first win and will host Albert Lea Thursday.

“When you play against a team like Century, they will capitalize on your errors, but I saw some heart from the girls and I don’t believe the final score justifies the determination these girls have.

Century had two penalty kicks in the second half.