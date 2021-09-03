Packer swimmers take all 12 events to power past Tigers

The Austin girls swimming and diving team beat Albert Lea 86-79 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

The Packers took first place in all 12 events.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Alivia Hemry, Olivia Walsh, Mackenzie Carter (first, 2:06.52)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (first, 2:16.18); Lucy Lagervall (second, 2:30.35); Anna Kossman (third, 2:23.66)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 26.18); Alivia Hemry (third, 28.65); Mackenzie Carter (fourth, 28.89)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 180.25); Rachel Engelstad (second, 172.45); Reese Norton (third, 170.50)

100-butterfly: Olivia Walsh (first, 1:05.80); Jacycie Pollack (third, 1:18.19)

100-freestyle: Ingrid Dolan Peterson (first, 1:03.32); Lucy Lagervall (second, 1:03.42); Sydney Tobak (third, 1:03.69)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (first, 6:41.18): Abbie Boysen (third, 6:37.64); Leah Pischke (fourth, 7:26.33)

200-freestyle relay: Madelynn Murley, Sydney Tobak, Mackenzie Carter, Olivia Walsh (first, 1:52.57); Alivia Hemry, Kaylee Butts, Claire Lagervall, Lucy Lagervall (third, 1:57.93); Katherine Diaz, Alayna Jovaag, Breyona Batalden, Emma Czarnota (fourth, 2:17.25)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (first, 1:11.22); Anna Kossman (third, 1:13.32); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fourth, 1:13.99)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (first, 1:19.07); Sydney tobak (second, 1:22.48); Alivia Hemry (third, 1:26.13)

400-freestyle relay: Mackenzie Carter, Lucy Lagervall, Anna Kossman, Ingrid Dolan Peterson (first, 4:19.44)