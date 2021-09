Packer girls tennis team tops Maple River

The Austin girls tennis team beat Maple River 4-3 on the road Saturday.

Austin (2-4 overall) won three of the four singles matches.

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Kayla Berg (MR) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Leah Proehl (MR) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 Mackenzie Walters (MR) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-2 , 3-6 , 10-3

No. 4 Emma Haugen (A) def. Brooke Reuter (MR) 6-3 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Reana Schmitt/Samantha Krueger (A) def. Madison Ward/Kelsey Jaeger (MR) 6-3 , 7-6 (3)

No. 2 Ally Mersman/Macy Sohre (MR) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-4 , 6-0

No. 3 Claire Langworthy/Ellie Braaten (MR) def. Aunica Groh/Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-1 , 6-3