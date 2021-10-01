Packer girls soccer team scores six goals in win over Falcons

The Austin girls soccer team beat Faribault (1-12 overall, 0-8 Big Nine) by a score of 6-0 at Art Hass Stadium Thursday.

Marie Tolbert netted three goals for Austin, Izzy Hemann scored twice, Mia Jiminez scored one goal.

“The girls played really well tonight,” Austin head coach Jake Levisen said. “They came out with fire from the very beginning and it showed. It was a great turn around. I’m very pleased overall with how quickly they were able to pass, move and communicate.”

Mya Walters had the shutout for the Packers (2-9 overall, 2-7 Big Nine)