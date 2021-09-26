Pacelli girls take sixth in Winona

The Pacelli girls took sixth place at the Winona Invite Saturday.

Kirsten Koopal took fifth to lead the Shamrocks.

RESULTS

Pacelli boys: Javier CiFuentes (50th, 20:04); Grayson Bickler (55th, 20:25); Andrew Frederick (58th, 21:00); Jenup Chop (65th, 22:44) Blake Klingfus (68th, 23:35)

Pacelli girls: Kirsten Koopal (5th, 21:01); Lexi Lewis (9th, 21:27); Lizzy Frederick (45th, 24:21); Kendahl Lewis (48th, 24:41) Caitlin Drees (56th, 27:36); Abby Christopherson (57th, 28:59)